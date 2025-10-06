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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Cuanin Pola N
Yusuf Al Rasyid Dahlan

Cuanin Pola N

Yusuf Al Rasyid Dahlan
Yusuf Al Rasyid Dahlan

Yusuf Al Rasyid Dahlan

0 reviews
Reliability
47 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 69%
VTMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
499
Profit Trades:
265 (53.10%)
Loss Trades:
234 (46.89%)
Best trade:
1 600.00 USD
Worst trade:
-800.00 USD
Gross Profit:
46 860.55 USD (297 435 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39 995.74 USD (266 627 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 764.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 400.00 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
83.00%
Max deposit load:
15.60%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.82
Long Trades:
241 (48.30%)
Short Trades:
258 (51.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
13.76 USD
Average Profit:
176.83 USD
Average Loss:
-170.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 898.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 552.40 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
18.48%
Annual Forecast:
224.20%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 965.19 USD
Maximal:
8 406.59 USD (62.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
62.55% (8 406.59 USD)
By Equity:
9.50% (815.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-STD 94
NZDJPY-STD 48
GBPJPY-STD 44
AUDUSD-STD 42
GBPUSD-STD 42
AUDJPY-STD 41
EURNZD-STD 41
EURJPY-STD 40
CHFJPY-STD 39
USDCAD-STD 34
NZDUSD-STD 31
NAS100. 2
AUDCAD-STD 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-STD 8.7K
NZDJPY-STD -949
GBPJPY-STD -447
AUDUSD-STD -547
GBPUSD-STD -2.4K
AUDJPY-STD 460
EURNZD-STD 319
EURJPY-STD 1K
CHFJPY-STD 1.3K
USDCAD-STD -308
NZDUSD-STD -188
NAS100. -79
AUDCAD-STD 0
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-STD 52K
NZDJPY-STD -3.9K
GBPJPY-STD -713
AUDUSD-STD -775
GBPUSD-STD -4.7K
AUDJPY-STD 260
EURNZD-STD 1.5K
EURJPY-STD 9.3K
CHFJPY-STD 6.2K
USDCAD-STD 96
NZDUSD-STD -1.3K
NAS100. -28K
AUDCAD-STD -24
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 600.00 USD
Worst trade: -800 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 764.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 898.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.03 10:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 11:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 13:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 15:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.35% of days out of 283 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.26 15:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 14:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.19 02:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.36% of days out of 276 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 18:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.14 22:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.37% of days out of 272 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.12 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.06.12 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.05.07 18:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.06 06:51
No swaps are charged
2026.05.06 06:51
No swaps are charged
2026.05.06 05:47
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.04.30 07:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.04.15 11:38
No swaps are charged
2026.04.15 11:38
No swaps are charged
2026.04.13 19:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.13 14:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.48% of days out of 209 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Cuanin Pola N
30 USD per month
69%
0
0
USD
17K
USD
47
0%
499
53%
83%
1.17
13.76
USD
63%
1:500
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