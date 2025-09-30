- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
124
Profit Trades:
69 (55.64%)
Loss Trades:
55 (44.35%)
Best trade:
269.60 USD
Worst trade:
-123.32 USD
Gross Profit:
4 594.52 USD (169 776 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 070.54 USD (92 447 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (390.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
636.79 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
35.39%
Max deposit load:
7.31%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.04
Long Trades:
120 (96.77%)
Short Trades:
4 (3.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
12.29 USD
Average Profit:
66.59 USD
Average Loss:
-55.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-278.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-451.41 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.31%
Annual Forecast:
40.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
57.25 USD
Maximal:
745.69 USD (34.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.21% (451.41 USD)
By Equity:
7.23% (152.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|124
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|77K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +269.60 USD
Worst trade: -123 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +390.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -278.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Risk coefficient: 40-50%
No reviews
