Ren Cheng Yao

Apex Gold Trend Matrix TMGM

Ren Cheng Yao
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 277%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
124
Profit Trades:
69 (55.64%)
Loss Trades:
55 (44.35%)
Best trade:
269.60 USD
Worst trade:
-123.32 USD
Gross Profit:
4 594.52 USD (169 776 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 070.54 USD (92 447 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (390.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
636.79 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
35.39%
Max deposit load:
7.31%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.04
Long Trades:
120 (96.77%)
Short Trades:
4 (3.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
12.29 USD
Average Profit:
66.59 USD
Average Loss:
-55.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-278.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-451.41 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
3.31%
Annual Forecast:
40.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
57.25 USD
Maximal:
745.69 USD (34.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.21% (451.41 USD)
By Equity:
7.23% (152.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 124
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 77K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +269.60 USD
Worst trade: -123 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +390.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -278.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live10
3.32 × 1020
ICMarketsSC-Live15
4.39 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live07
7.56 × 9
Alpari-ECN1
28.00 × 3
Risk coefficient: 40-50%
No reviews
2025.11.13 06:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 18:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 02:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 00:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 13:12
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.14 05:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.14 04:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.01 04:04
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 02:55
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 09:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 07:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
