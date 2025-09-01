- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
591
Profit Trades:
379 (64.12%)
Loss Trades:
212 (35.87%)
Best trade:
147.34 USD
Worst trade:
-90.83 USD
Gross Profit:
6 519.48 USD (653 986 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 281.51 USD (424 858 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (233.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
566.34 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
12.76%
Max deposit load:
10.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.73
Long Trades:
347 (58.71%)
Short Trades:
244 (41.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
3.79 USD
Average Profit:
17.20 USD
Average Loss:
-20.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-437.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-437.24 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-24.18%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
57.03 USD
Maximal:
1 296.45 USD (26.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.14% (1 295.52 USD)
By Equity:
10.47% (166.73 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|590
|EURUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|EURUSD
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|229K
|EURUSD
|0
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +147.34 USD
Worst trade: -91 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +233.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -437.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
Top1Group-Live
|5.40 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|5.88 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
Weltrade-Real
|11.34 × 131
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.40 × 248
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.30 × 152
Trending Gold (Note: There is a retracement period)
1000 USD corresponds to 0.01 lot
*If there is a floating profit, you can assess and close the position yourself.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
119%
0
0
USD
USD
758
USD
USD
49
97%
591
64%
13%
1.52
3.79
USD
USD
43%
1:500