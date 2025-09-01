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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Lucien GOLD
Zheng You Guo

Lucien GOLD

Zheng You Guo
Zheng You Guo

Zheng You Guo

1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
49 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 119%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
591
Profit Trades:
379 (64.12%)
Loss Trades:
212 (35.87%)
Best trade:
147.34 USD
Worst trade:
-90.83 USD
Gross Profit:
6 519.48 USD (653 986 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 281.51 USD (424 858 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (233.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
566.34 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
12.76%
Max deposit load:
10.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.73
Long Trades:
347 (58.71%)
Short Trades:
244 (41.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
3.79 USD
Average Profit:
17.20 USD
Average Loss:
-20.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-437.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-437.24 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-24.18%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
57.03 USD
Maximal:
1 296.45 USD (26.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.14% (1 295.52 USD)
By Equity:
10.47% (166.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 590
EURUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.2K
EURUSD 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 229K
EURUSD 0
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +147.34 USD
Worst trade: -91 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +233.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -437.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
Top1Group-Live
5.40 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
5.88 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 131
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.40 × 248
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.30 × 152
2 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Trending Gold (Note: There is a retracement period)

1000 USD corresponds to 0.01 lot

*If there is a floating profit, you can assess and close the position yourself.

No reviews
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.09 05:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.15 10:28
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.87% of days out of 226 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.07 19:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.06 05:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.31 02:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 10:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.23 15:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.11 11:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.11 11:20
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 163 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.11 10:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.08 09:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.02 07:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.02 06:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.29 08:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.26 08:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.22 19:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.22 19:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Lucien GOLD
50 USD per month
119%
0
0
USD
758
USD
49
97%
591
64%
13%
1.52
3.79
USD
43%
1:500
Copy

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