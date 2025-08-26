SignalsSections
CORRELATION Cross Pairs
Christian Talar

CORRELATION Cross Pairs

Christian Talar
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 350%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 169
Profit Trades:
2 179 (68.75%)
Loss Trades:
990 (31.24%)
Best trade:
27.55 USD
Worst trade:
-85.83 USD
Gross Profit:
6 183.26 USD (2 325 788 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 307.89 USD (550 562 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (106.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
106.57 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
66.14%
Max deposit load:
48.21%
Latest trade:
21 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.08
Long Trades:
1 507 (47.55%)
Short Trades:
1 662 (52.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.28 USD
Average Profit:
2.84 USD
Average Loss:
-5.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-800.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-800.57 USD (25)
Monthly growth:
-40.36%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
812.93 USD (41.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.94% (812.93 USD)
By Equity:
74.07% (1 308.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 653
GBPAUD 558
EURAUD 506
EURJPY 497
GBPCAD 382
EURCAD 335
AUDCAD 146
EURGBP 72
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 352
GBPAUD 115
EURAUD 150
EURJPY 24
GBPCAD -58
EURCAD 116
AUDCAD 199
EURGBP -39
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 52K
GBPAUD 32K
EURAUD 14K
EURJPY 7.4K
GBPCAD -2.2K
EURCAD 6.6K
AUDCAD 20K
EURGBP -3.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.55 USD
Worst trade: -86 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 25
Maximal consecutive profit: +106.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -800.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real15
0.12 × 502
FXOpen-MT5
0.14 × 7
PurpleTrading-Live
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.29 × 84
Exness-MT5Real8
0.38 × 60
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.48 × 21
GoMarkets-Live
0.59 × 63
Exness-MT5Real
1.75 × 51
Coinexx-Live
2.25 × 16
Exness-MT5Real6
3.80 × 488
AdmiralMarkets-Live
7.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.09 13:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 12:42
High current drawdown in 78% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 01:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 20:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 09:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 08:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 07:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 09:30
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.11 07:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 16:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 00:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 22:35
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.09 01:25
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
