- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 169
Profit Trades:
2 179 (68.75%)
Loss Trades:
990 (31.24%)
Best trade:
27.55 USD
Worst trade:
-85.83 USD
Gross Profit:
6 183.26 USD (2 325 788 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 307.89 USD (550 562 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (106.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
106.57 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
66.14%
Max deposit load:
48.21%
Latest trade:
21 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.08
Long Trades:
1 507 (47.55%)
Short Trades:
1 662 (52.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.28 USD
Average Profit:
2.84 USD
Average Loss:
-5.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-800.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-800.57 USD (25)
Monthly growth:
-40.36%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
812.93 USD (41.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.94% (812.93 USD)
By Equity:
74.07% (1 308.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|653
|GBPAUD
|558
|EURAUD
|506
|EURJPY
|497
|GBPCAD
|382
|EURCAD
|335
|AUDCAD
|146
|EURGBP
|72
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|352
|GBPAUD
|115
|EURAUD
|150
|EURJPY
|24
|GBPCAD
|-58
|EURCAD
|116
|AUDCAD
|199
|EURGBP
|-39
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|52K
|GBPAUD
|32K
|EURAUD
|14K
|EURJPY
|7.4K
|GBPCAD
|-2.2K
|EURCAD
|6.6K
|AUDCAD
|20K
|EURGBP
|-3.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.55 USD
Worst trade: -86 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 25
Maximal consecutive profit: +106.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -800.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.12 × 502
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.14 × 7
|
PurpleTrading-Live
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.29 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.38 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.48 × 21
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.59 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real
|1.75 × 51
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.25 × 16
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|3.80 × 488
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|7.00 × 1
