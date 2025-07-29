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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Rocky
Diego Heras Garcia

Rocky

Diego Heras Garcia
Diego Heras Garcia

Diego Heras Garcia

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
56 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
271
Profit Trades:
206 (76.01%)
Loss Trades:
65 (23.99%)
Best trade:
30.85 EUR
Worst trade:
-48.24 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 126.02 EUR (23 040 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 097.59 EUR (27 041 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (205.14 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
205.14 EUR (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
1.37%
Max deposit load:
98.48%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
21 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.09
Long Trades:
151 (55.72%)
Short Trades:
120 (44.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.10 EUR
Average Profit:
5.47 EUR
Average Loss:
-16.89 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-11.68 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.39 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
-18.19%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
299.76 EUR (70.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.87% (299.76 EUR)
By Equity:
8.79% (10.85 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.USTECHCash 263
.DE40Cash 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.USTECHCash 38
.DE40Cash -5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.USTECHCash -2.6K
.DE40Cash -1.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.85 EUR
Worst trade: -48 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +205.14 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.68 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.28 08:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 13:49
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.21 10:50
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 1.88% of days out of 372 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 10:50
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.20 18:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 18:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.16 19:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.22 18:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.28 15:15
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 319 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.27 15:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.22 15:02
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 313 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.19 15:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.14 14:23
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.59% of days out of 305 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.08 16:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.08 15:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.01 14:57
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.11% of days out of 292 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.30 14:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.03.30 14:54
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.02.12 08:34
No swaps are charged
2026.02.12 08:34
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Rocky
30 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
130
EUR
56
97%
271
76%
1%
1.02
0.10
EUR
70%
1:500
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