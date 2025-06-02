- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
75
Profit Trades:
55 (73.33%)
Loss Trades:
20 (26.67%)
Best trade:
6.43 USD
Worst trade:
-39.61 USD
Gross Profit:
96.51 USD (11 079 pips)
Gross Loss:
-91.42 USD (7 873 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (8.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.14 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
64.96%
Max deposit load:
65.15%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
29 (38.67%)
Short Trades:
46 (61.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.07 USD
Average Profit:
1.75 USD
Average Loss:
-4.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58.24 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.21%
Annual Forecast:
148.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.16 USD
Maximal:
59.92 USD (40.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.74% (59.92 USD)
By Equity:
79.25% (61.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|69
|CADCHF
|5
|EURCHF
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|9
|CADCHF
|-5
|EURCHF
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|3.8K
|CADCHF
|-317
|EURCHF
|41
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.43 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.34 USD
