SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Scalp X
Iwan Wiryawan

Scalp X

Iwan Wiryawan
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 12%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
75
Profit Trades:
55 (73.33%)
Loss Trades:
20 (26.67%)
Best trade:
6.43 USD
Worst trade:
-39.61 USD
Gross Profit:
96.51 USD (11 079 pips)
Gross Loss:
-91.42 USD (7 873 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (8.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.14 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
64.96%
Max deposit load:
65.15%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
29 (38.67%)
Short Trades:
46 (61.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.07 USD
Average Profit:
1.75 USD
Average Loss:
-4.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-58.24 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.21%
Annual Forecast:
148.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.16 USD
Maximal:
59.92 USD (40.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.74% (59.92 USD)
By Equity:
79.25% (61.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 69
CADCHF 5
EURCHF 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 9
CADCHF -5
EURCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 3.8K
CADCHF -317
EURCHF 41
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.43 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-Real 8
1.64 × 14
XMGlobal-Real 9
2.43 × 7
Recommended Settings:


Using any brokers 
It can work with starting as low as $100 Lots 0.01


No reviews
2025.12.22 05:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 03:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 23:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 02:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 17:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 14:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 02:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 16:10
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 14:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 13:07
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 11:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 04:47
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 00:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.03 15:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 08:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 05:58
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 19:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.58% of days out of 171 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 05:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
