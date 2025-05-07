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Chen Guan Yu

GARYPRO252

Chen Guan Yu
Chen Guan Yu

Chen Guan Yu

【自我介紹｜我是GARY，一位用邏輯交易的程式交易講師】
嗨大家好，我是 GARY，一位專注在外匯程式交易的實戰講師。
過去我走過大多數交易者的路——情緒進出場、盯盤到失眠、策略常常短期有效、長期失靈。
但後來，我找到了「程式化邏輯交易」這條路，也因此徹底改變了我的交易命運。

我目前專注在幾件事：
• 協助交易者建立自己的自動化交易系統，把想法變成機器執行，不再被情緒左右。
• 分享我親自驗證過的策略邏輯與思維，不賣夢、只講實話。
• 打造一個讓交易者能安心學習與交流的社群，一起走穩定輸出的長線。
0 reviews
Reliability
219 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 2000 USD per month
growth since 2022 28%
Swissquote-Live3
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 336
Profit Trades:
494 (36.97%)
Loss Trades:
842 (63.02%)
Best trade:
3 971.47 USD
Worst trade:
-471.14 USD
Gross Profit:
103 791.10 USD (10 709 651 pips)
Gross Loss:
-97 962.45 USD (10 507 539 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (3 114.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 265.83 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
86.35%
Max deposit load:
2.56%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.70
Long Trades:
730 (54.64%)
Short Trades:
606 (45.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
4.36 USD
Average Profit:
210.10 USD
Average Loss:
-116.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 789.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 789.94 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
4.82%
Annual Forecast:
58.45%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 080.37 USD
Maximal:
8 331.46 USD (25.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.67% (8 331.46 USD)
By Equity:
1.65% (370.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
OILUSD 179
#US30 177
USDJPY 173
GBPUSD 171
XAUUSD 167
GBPJPY 158
#NIK225 147
#DE40 143
EURUSD 10
#NIK225U 4
#NIK225M 3
#CHINA50 1
#US30M 1
#US30U 1
#NIK225H 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
OILUSD -146
#US30 -521
USDJPY 1.6K
GBPUSD -2.9K
XAUUSD 4.8K
GBPJPY 484
#NIK225 1.7K
#DE40 1.6K
EURUSD -199
#NIK225U -236
#NIK225M -148
#CHINA50 -2
#US30M 50
#US30U -132
#NIK225H -1
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
OILUSD -17K
#US30 34K
USDJPY 12K
GBPUSD -9.2K
XAUUSD 613K
GBPJPY -292
#NIK225 -456K
#DE40 48K
EURUSD 78
#NIK225U -1K
#NIK225M -1.2K
#CHINA50 123
#US30M 100
#US30U -263
#NIK225H -5
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 971.47 USD
Worst trade: -471 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 114.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 789.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 14
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.16 × 1648
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.20 × 541
ICMarkets-Live02
0.23 × 106
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.24 × 148
Swissquote-Live6
0.42 × 31
AMarkets-Real
0.45 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.59 × 2563
FXChoice-Classic Live
1.80 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge03
1.91 × 23
Weltrade-Live
2.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
2.00 × 1
Divisa-Live
2.20 × 5
Swissquote-Live2
3.58 × 31
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
4.90 × 1999
InstaForex-UK.com
9.25 × 4
SwissquoteLtd-Live
9.76 × 45
Swissquote-Real1
12.50 × 26
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
感謝您對PULI 的關注。

我從 2015 年開始交易。


 趨勢交易  只在符合我的策略時啟動 每張單確保止盈止損 並且將每筆訂單的風控在2%內 或 更低


用概率去贏得勝利


目前已交易破萬筆訂單  此交易策略已被市場證明有利可圖


我不使用網格或任何危險系統 因此讓我在市場挺過大大小小的波動


嚴格的風控 才有穩定的獲利




建議最低存款：10000美元
槓桿：不限
利潤目標：年平均利潤目標為 30% +/-
回撤：平均回撤為 10% 至 20%




注意：
1. 只投資那些你準備損失的資金。 訂閱您承擔所有風險的信號並不能保證未來的結果。


個人聯繫方式：
WhatsApp：+886980014972

信箱 f4890000@yahoo.com.tw

line  f4890000

微信 f4890000


有任何想了解歡迎聯絡  我是專業的操盤手 專業的事交給我來替你完成


No reviews
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 10:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 00:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 08:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.19 10:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.19 08:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.07 09:35
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 0.28% of days out of 1070 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GARYPRO252
2000 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
219
98%
1 336
36%
86%
1.05
4.36
USD
32%
1:400
Copy

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