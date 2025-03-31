SignalsSections
Kiara Anishka Buhari

GoldFushion

Kiara Anishka Buhari
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 637
Profit Trades:
1 248 (76.23%)
Loss Trades:
389 (23.76%)
Best trade:
216.00 USD
Worst trade:
-587.32 USD
Gross Profit:
11 597.07 USD (334 052 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 395.92 USD (346 326 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (220.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
347.95 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
12.63%
Max deposit load:
10.21%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
48 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.11
Long Trades:
986 (60.23%)
Short Trades:
651 (39.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.12 USD
Average Profit:
9.29 USD
Average Loss:
-29.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-740.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-740.50 USD (31)
Monthly growth:
17.78%
Annual Forecast:
214.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 252.39 USD
Maximal:
1 777.16 USD (73.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.06% (1 777.16 USD)
By Equity:
23.65% (605.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1637
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 201
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -12K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +216.00 USD
Worst trade: -587 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 31
Maximal consecutive profit: +220.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -740.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GOMarketsMU-Real 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real18
0.31 × 816
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
3.00 × 1
This is a test account. Please do not copy 
No reviews
2025.11.24 23:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.38% of days out of 261 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 01:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 04:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.39% of days out of 254 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 05:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.09 23:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.41% of days out of 246 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 20:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 13:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 01:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 13:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 04:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 16:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.20 22:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.05.19 20:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.19 07:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.19 02:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 20:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 18:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 01:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.14 22:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.14 19:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
