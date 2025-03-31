- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 637
Profit Trades:
1 248 (76.23%)
Loss Trades:
389 (23.76%)
Best trade:
216.00 USD
Worst trade:
-587.32 USD
Gross Profit:
11 597.07 USD (334 052 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 395.92 USD (346 326 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (220.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
347.95 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
12.63%
Max deposit load:
10.21%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
48 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.11
Long Trades:
986 (60.23%)
Short Trades:
651 (39.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.12 USD
Average Profit:
9.29 USD
Average Loss:
-29.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-740.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-740.50 USD (31)
Monthly growth:
17.78%
Annual Forecast:
214.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 252.39 USD
Maximal:
1 777.16 USD (73.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.06% (1 777.16 USD)
By Equity:
23.65% (605.94 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1637
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|201
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GOMarketsMU-Real 10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
2.7K
USD
USD
42
100%
1 637
76%
13%
1.01
0.12
USD
USD
54%
1:500