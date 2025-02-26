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Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

CRYPTECH WORLD TopTenTraders WMC

Leo Ance Sundara Ganda
Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

Leo Ance Sundara Ganda

Hello, I'm Leo.
Since 2010, I start trading and so many lesson from forex market. If you ever trade on Marketiva, we are on same experience level. 😊
I have team development EA and forex group administrator. If you want to join Indonesia trader competition, you are on right place.
0 reviews
85 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 -12%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
477
Profit Trades:
310 (64.98%)
Loss Trades:
167 (35.01%)
Best trade:
26.01 USD
Worst trade:
-19.87 USD
Gross Profit:
962.00 USD (9 662 856 pips)
Gross Loss:
-997.49 USD (9 912 278 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (51.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.34 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
9.25%
Max deposit load:
4.11%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.17
Long Trades:
246 (51.57%)
Short Trades:
231 (48.43%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.07 USD
Average Profit:
3.10 USD
Average Loss:
-5.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-38.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.31 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.49%
Annual Forecast:
42.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
108.87 USD
Maximal:
214.90 USD (52.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.93% (214.90 USD)
By Equity:
4.90% (10.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 477
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -35
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -249K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.01 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 507
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 78
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 11
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 20
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 133
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.45 × 49
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Thank you for visiting our signal

We are from FXGP and Top Ten Traders team, which rates all traders in our community. Consistent and good risk management is a top priority.

We have a signal code depend on strategy.
A signal that has a label Top Ten Traders are single entry strategy, no marti, no layer each pair.
And signal has a label Forex Grand Prix are multi layer, that's mean it's use layer strategy.

If you interested, you can join portofolio from mql5 our signal, please check all of our signal and choose according to your needs.

Regards
3T & FXGP Team








No reviews
2026.02.12 18:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.09 20:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 18:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.31% of days out of 320 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 17:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 17:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 303 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.19 19:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 19:11
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.83% of days out of 269 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 18:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 19:17
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 264 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 19:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 19:45
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 261 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 18:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.19 19:32
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 240 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.15 18:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.10 17:42
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 200 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.10 16:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.07 22:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.26 16:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.20 18:33
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.89% of days out of 180 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.19 17:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CRYPTECH WORLD TopTenTraders WMC
50 USD per month
-12%
0
0
USD
265
USD
85
100%
477
64%
9%
0.96
-0.07
USD
53%
1:500
Copy

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