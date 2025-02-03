SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AUDCAD CADCHF EURGBP
Barry Delhez

AUDCAD CADCHF EURGBP

Barry Delhez
0 reviews
Reliability
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 33%
ICMarkets-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
894
Profit Trades:
550 (61.52%)
Loss Trades:
344 (38.48%)
Best trade:
33.50 EUR
Worst trade:
-60.48 EUR
Gross Profit:
932.29 EUR (80 161 pips)
Gross Loss:
-838.42 EUR (72 977 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (83.27 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.27 EUR (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
57.93%
Max deposit load:
39.15%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
523 (58.50%)
Short Trades:
371 (41.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.11 EUR
Average Profit:
1.70 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.44 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-17.05 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-136.94 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
0.65%
Annual Forecast:
7.90%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
202.42 EUR (31.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.98% (202.42 EUR)
By Equity:
53.32% (293.05 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 478
XAUUSD 229
CADCHF 57
EURGBP 41
GBPUSD 38
EURUSD 28
NZDCAD 23
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 82
XAUUSD 72
CADCHF -17
EURGBP -40
GBPUSD 39
EURUSD -36
NZDCAD 7
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 12K
XAUUSD 3.3K
CADCHF 95
EURGBP -2.8K
GBPUSD -906
EURUSD -3.6K
NZDCAD -552
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.50 EUR
Worst trade: -60 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +83.27 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.05 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 22
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.12 × 155
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.93 × 170
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.02 × 480
Exness-MT5Real8
1.13 × 123
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.14 × 2964
Exness-MT5Real6
1.33 × 76
Exness-MT5Real3
1.36 × 182
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 234
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.83 × 1938
Alpari-MT5
1.86 × 22
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.08 × 820
FBS-Real
2.20 × 5
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.57 × 165
Exness-MT5Real2
3.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
3.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.50 × 6
GBEbrokers-LIVE
3.94 × 34
ICMarketsEU-MT5
4.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
4.16 × 50
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.84 × 19
WingoGroupLtd-Server
5.40 × 5
21 more...
Leverage 1:500
No reviews
2025.09.29 23:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 06:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.22 19:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 17:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 21:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 07:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 19:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 16:10
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.73% of days out of 220 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 14:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.10 14:10
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.10 12:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 09:40
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 08:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 04:25
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 13:22
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.61% of days out of 217 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.07 23:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 21:19
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 214 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AUDCAD CADCHF EURGBP
30 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
535
EUR
46
91%
894
61%
58%
1.11
0.11
EUR
53%
1:500
