Trades:
894
Profit Trades:
550 (61.52%)
Loss Trades:
344 (38.48%)
Best trade:
33.50 EUR
Worst trade:
-60.48 EUR
Gross Profit:
932.29 EUR (80 161 pips)
Gross Loss:
-838.42 EUR (72 977 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (83.27 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83.27 EUR (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
57.93%
Max deposit load:
39.15%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
523 (58.50%)
Short Trades:
371 (41.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.11 EUR
Average Profit:
1.70 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.44 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-17.05 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-136.94 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
0.65%
Annual Forecast:
7.90%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
202.42 EUR (31.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.98% (202.42 EUR)
By Equity:
53.32% (293.05 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|478
|XAUUSD
|229
|CADCHF
|57
|EURGBP
|41
|GBPUSD
|38
|EURUSD
|28
|NZDCAD
|23
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|82
|XAUUSD
|72
|CADCHF
|-17
|EURGBP
|-40
|GBPUSD
|39
|EURUSD
|-36
|NZDCAD
|7
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|12K
|XAUUSD
|3.3K
|CADCHF
|95
|EURGBP
|-2.8K
|GBPUSD
|-906
|EURUSD
|-3.6K
|NZDCAD
|-552
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 22
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.12 × 155
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.93 × 170
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.02 × 480
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.13 × 123
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.14 × 2964
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.33 × 76
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.36 × 182
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 234
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.83 × 1938
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.86 × 22
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.08 × 820
|
FBS-Real
|2.20 × 5
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.57 × 165
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|3.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|3.50 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.50 × 6
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|3.94 × 34
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|4.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.16 × 50
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.84 × 19
|
WingoGroupLtd-Server
|5.40 × 5
