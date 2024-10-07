SignalsSections
Natalyia Nikitina

Pelagia MT5

Natalyia Nikitina
0 reviews
Reliability
63 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 57%
FreshForex-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 142
Profit Trades:
866 (75.83%)
Loss Trades:
276 (24.17%)
Best trade:
30.60 USD
Worst trade:
-16.89 USD
Gross Profit:
3 639.24 USD (21 998 pips)
Gross Loss:
-774.17 USD (6 264 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (391.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
391.82 USD (61)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
63.96%
Max deposit load:
10.23%
Latest trade:
23 minutes ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
77.12
Long Trades:
518 (45.36%)
Short Trades:
624 (54.64%)
Profit Factor:
4.70
Expected Payoff:
2.51 USD
Average Profit:
4.20 USD
Average Loss:
-2.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-37.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.15 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
1.83%
Annual Forecast:
22.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
37.15 USD (0.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.43% (28.62 USD)
By Equity:
65.30% (4 300.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1142
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 2.9K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 16K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.60 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 61
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +391.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FreshForex-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

StriforLLC-Live
0.20 × 30
Information for Subscribers

To ensure proper copying of my signals via the MQL5 service, several important points must be considered. First, the size of your trading account should be comparable to the provider’s account. In practice, it is recommended that subscribers maintain capital at least 10–15% higher than the provider’s deposit. This safeguard allows trades to be copied in full volume and reduces the risk of order rejection due to insufficient margin.

For example, if my operating deposit is 5,000 USD, then subscribers are advised to maintain capital in the range of 5,500–5,750 USD. This approach ensures accurate replication of trades and preserves the balance between risk and return.

It is essential to understand that financial markets are inherently risky. Signal performance may vary, and no trader is immune to drawdowns. Therefore, before leaving either positive or negative feedback, please ensure that you are copying signals with funds you are prepared to risk. The market is a domain where both profits and losses are inevitable, and this reality cannot be avoided.

Respectfully, Natalia


No reviews
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 18:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 05:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 19:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 03:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 21:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 15:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.19 05:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 13:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.06 05:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.04 18:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.04 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.28 08:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.15 02:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.12 12:55
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.11 13:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.11 02:01
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.10 18:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.10 09:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pelagia MT5
30 USD per month
57%
0
0
USD
7.9K
USD
63
100%
1 142
75%
64%
4.70
2.51
USD
65%
1:500
Copy

