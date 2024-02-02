SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TM435
Chen Yan

TM435

Chen Yan
0 reviews
134 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2023 -23%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 900
Profit Trades:
792 (41.68%)
Loss Trades:
1 108 (58.32%)
Best trade:
34.02 USD
Worst trade:
-7.53 USD
Gross Profit:
2 333.57 USD (241 836 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 372.88 USD (209 779 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (50.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
106.74 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
14.30%
Max deposit load:
12.49%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.11
Long Trades:
1 385 (72.89%)
Short Trades:
515 (27.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.02 USD
Average Profit:
2.95 USD
Average Loss:
-2.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-24.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-90.67 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
-6.03%
Annual Forecast:
-73.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
91.65 USD
Maximal:
349.41 USD (71.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.45% (206.54 USD)
By Equity:
4.12% (10.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 1284
USDJPY.p 616
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -142
USDJPY.p 102
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 11K
USDJPY.p 21K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.02 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.50 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.10.06 04:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.02 03:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 15:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 11:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.24 13:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 09:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.06 15:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.10 01:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.08 13:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.12 19:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.12 14:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.14% of days out of 712 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.28 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.28 10:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.16 03:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.10 15:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.11 14:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.11 12:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.11 08:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.10 08:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TM435
999 USD per month
-23%
0
0
USD
287
USD
134
100%
1 900
41%
14%
0.98
-0.02
USD
54%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.