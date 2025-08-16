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YLDE: ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF
YLDE exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.35 and at a high of 57.55.
Follow ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YLDE News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YLDE stock price today?
ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock is priced at 57.51 today. It trades within 57.35 - 57.55, yesterday's close was 57.35, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of YLDE shows these updates.
Does ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock pay dividends?
ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF is currently valued at 57.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.17% and USD. View the chart live to track YLDE movements.
How to buy YLDE stock?
You can buy ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF shares at the current price of 57.51. Orders are usually placed near 57.51 or 57.81, while 25 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow YLDE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YLDE stock?
Investing in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.00 - 58.77 and current price 57.51. Many compare 0.84% and 0.42% before placing orders at 57.51 or 57.81. Explore the YLDE price chart live with daily changes.
What are ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF in the past year was 58.77. Within 53.00 - 58.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (YLDE) over the year was 53.00. Comparing it with the current 57.51 and 53.00 - 58.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YLDE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YLDE stock split?
ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.35, and 0.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.35
- Open
- 57.42
- Bid
- 57.51
- Ask
- 57.81
- Low
- 57.35
- High
- 57.55
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 0.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.42%
- Year Change
- 0.17%