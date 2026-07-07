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YINN: Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares
YINN exchange rate has changed by 1.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.10 and at a high of 31.60.
Follow Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YINN News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- China's Politburo Strikes A Supportive Tone But Offers Few Tangible Measures
- Geography, Geopolitics, And Gamesmanship Leave Little Room For Error In Energy Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- China's AI Boom Is Powering Its Exports, But Can It Carry The Economy?
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Strong Earnings And A Goldilocks Economy Backstop Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Economic Outlook: July 2026 - Mid-Year Forecast Update
- A Bottom Is In For U.S.-China Trade
- Fiera Capital Global Asset Allocation - July 2026 Market Update
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- China Slowdown Worse Than Expected On Weak Domestic Demand
- China's Trade Grows At The Fastest Pace Since 2021
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- 3 Key Questions For China’s Second Half Of 2026
- Moderate Chinese Inflation Won’t Stand In The Way Of A Rate Cut
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YINN stock price today?
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares stock is priced at 31.49 today. It trades within 31.10 - 31.60, yesterday's close was 30.97, and trading volume reached 1191. The live price chart of YINN shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares is currently valued at 31.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -40.51% and USD. View the chart live to track YINN movements.
How to buy YINN stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares shares at the current price of 31.49. Orders are usually placed near 31.49 or 31.79, while 1191 and 0.77% show market activity. Follow YINN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YINN stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares involves considering the yearly range 20.69 - 53.23 and current price 31.49. Many compare -2.02% and -10.64% before placing orders at 31.49 or 31.79. Explore the YINN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares in the past year was 53.23. Within 20.69 - 53.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (YINN) over the year was 20.69. Comparing it with the current 31.49 and 20.69 - 53.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YINN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YINN stock split?
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.97, and -40.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.97
- Open
- 31.25
- Bid
- 31.49
- Ask
- 31.79
- Low
- 31.10
- High
- 31.60
- Volume
- 1.191 K
- Daily Change
- 1.68%
- Month Change
- -2.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.64%
- Year Change
- -40.51%