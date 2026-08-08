- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
YETH: Roundhill Ether Covered Call Strategy ETF
YETH exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.99 and at a high of 9.11.
Follow Roundhill Ether Covered Call Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YETH stock price today?
Roundhill Ether Covered Call Strategy ETF stock is priced at 9.04 today. It trades within 8.99 - 9.11, yesterday's close was 8.99, and trading volume reached 56. The live price chart of YETH shows these updates.
Does Roundhill Ether Covered Call Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill Ether Covered Call Strategy ETF is currently valued at 9.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -14.69% and USD. View the chart live to track YETH movements.
How to buy YETH stock?
You can buy Roundhill Ether Covered Call Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 9.04. Orders are usually placed near 9.04 or 9.34, while 56 and -0.66% show market activity. Follow YETH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YETH stock?
Investing in Roundhill Ether Covered Call Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.65 - 12.54 and current price 9.04. Many compare 3.91% and -14.35% before placing orders at 9.04 or 9.34. Explore the YETH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill Ether Covered Call Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill Ether Covered Call Strategy ETF in the past year was 12.54. Within 7.65 - 12.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill Ether Covered Call Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill Ether Covered Call Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill Ether Covered Call Strategy ETF (YETH) over the year was 7.65. Comparing it with the current 9.04 and 7.65 - 12.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YETH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YETH stock split?
Roundhill Ether Covered Call Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.99, and -14.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.99
- Open
- 9.10
- Bid
- 9.04
- Ask
- 9.34
- Low
- 8.99
- High
- 9.11
- Volume
- 56
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 3.91%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.35%
- Year Change
- -14.69%