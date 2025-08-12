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YBTC: Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF
YBTC exchange rate has changed by 0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.80 and at a high of 17.89.
Follow Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YBTC News
- YBTC: Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy May Outperform Bitcoin, But Risks A Market Correction (BATS:YBTC)
- Bitcoin’s Paper Market: How Futures And Options Can Push Price Down… And Then Rip It Up
- YBTC: Bitcoin Covered Call Fund Shows Why Most Covered Call Funds Fail (BATS:YBTC)
- YBTC: Performance Directly Tied Into IBIT And Bitcoin (BATS:YBTC)
- YBTC: This Bitcoin Covered Call ETF Finally Makes Sense Following The Pullback
- BITO ETF: The High Distribution Won't Save You From A Crypto Winter (NYSEARCA:BITO)
- BAGY: Monthly Income From Bitcoin Volatility At Double-Digit Yield (BATS:BAGY)
- YBTC: A Yield Alternative To Face Bitcoin At Its All-Time High
- BTCI ETF: Balancing Yields With NAV Protection Amid Bitcoin Volatility (BATS:BTCI)
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- BTCI: A Better Way To Build Bitcoin Exposures (BATS:BTCI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YBTC stock price today?
Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF stock is priced at 17.87 today. It trades within 17.80 - 17.89, yesterday's close was 17.72, and trading volume reached 134. The live price chart of YBTC shows these updates.
Does Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF is currently valued at 17.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -59.92% and USD. View the chart live to track YBTC movements.
How to buy YBTC stock?
You can buy Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 17.87. Orders are usually placed near 17.87 or 18.17, while 134 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow YBTC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YBTC stock?
Investing in Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.30 - 46.93 and current price 17.87. Many compare 2.70% and -11.80% before placing orders at 17.87 or 18.17. Explore the YBTC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF in the past year was 46.93. Within 16.30 - 46.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (YBTC) over the year was 16.30. Comparing it with the current 17.87 and 16.30 - 46.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YBTC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YBTC stock split?
Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.72, and -59.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.72
- Open
- 17.89
- Bid
- 17.87
- Ask
- 18.17
- Low
- 17.80
- High
- 17.89
- Volume
- 134
- Daily Change
- 0.85%
- Month Change
- 2.70%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.80%
- Year Change
- -59.92%