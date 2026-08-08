- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
YBIT: YieldMaxTM Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF
YBIT exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.44 and at a high of 18.57.
Follow YieldMaxTM Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YBIT stock price today?
YieldMaxTM Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 18.51 today. It trades within 18.44 - 18.57, yesterday's close was 18.45, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of YBIT shows these updates.
Does YieldMaxTM Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMaxTM Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 18.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -22.78% and USD. View the chart live to track YBIT movements.
How to buy YBIT stock?
You can buy YieldMaxTM Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 18.51. Orders are usually placed near 18.51 or 18.81, while 35 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow YBIT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YBIT stock?
Investing in YieldMaxTM Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.98 - 26.11 and current price 18.51. Many compare 0.93% and -22.29% before placing orders at 18.51 or 18.81. Explore the YBIT price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMaxTM Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMaxTM Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 26.11. Within 17.98 - 26.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMaxTM Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMaxTM Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMaxTM Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF (YBIT) over the year was 17.98. Comparing it with the current 18.51 and 17.98 - 26.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YBIT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YBIT stock split?
YieldMaxTM Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.45, and -22.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.45
- Open
- 18.57
- Bid
- 18.51
- Ask
- 18.81
- Low
- 18.44
- High
- 18.57
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- 0.93%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.29%
- Year Change
- -22.78%