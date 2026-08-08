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XUDV: Franklin U.S. Dividend Booster Index ETF
XUDV exchange rate has changed by 1.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.84 and at a high of 33.00.
Follow Franklin U.S. Dividend Booster Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XUDV stock price today?
Franklin U.S. Dividend Booster Index ETF stock is priced at 33.00 today. It trades within 32.84 - 33.00, yesterday's close was 32.60, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of XUDV shows these updates.
Does Franklin U.S. Dividend Booster Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin U.S. Dividend Booster Index ETF is currently valued at 33.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.14% and USD. View the chart live to track XUDV movements.
How to buy XUDV stock?
You can buy Franklin U.S. Dividend Booster Index ETF shares at the current price of 33.00. Orders are usually placed near 33.00 or 33.30, while 22 and 0.49% show market activity. Follow XUDV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XUDV stock?
Investing in Franklin U.S. Dividend Booster Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.35 - 33.26 and current price 33.00. Many compare 1.57% and 13.17% before placing orders at 33.00 or 33.30. Explore the XUDV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin U.S. Dividend Booster Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin U.S. Dividend Booster Index ETF in the past year was 33.26. Within 25.35 - 33.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin U.S. Dividend Booster Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin U.S. Dividend Booster Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin U.S. Dividend Booster Index ETF (XUDV) over the year was 25.35. Comparing it with the current 33.00 and 25.35 - 33.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XUDV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XUDV stock split?
Franklin U.S. Dividend Booster Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.60, and 25.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.60
- Open
- 32.84
- Bid
- 33.00
- Ask
- 33.30
- Low
- 32.84
- High
- 33.00
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 1.23%
- Month Change
- 1.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.17%
- Year Change
- 25.14%