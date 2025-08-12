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XTWY: BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Dura
XTWY exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.37 and at a high of 35.51.
Follow BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Dura dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XTWY News
- The Steepener Was Built On A Barrel Of Oil
- Treasury Yields Snapshot: April 24, 2026
- April 2026 Perspective
- Q2 Update: Iran War, Depleting Munitions, And Market Outlook
- Is The War Really Reaching Its End? Assets Bounce Despite Oil Rally – Market Check
- Treasuries Under Pressure: What This Means For Income-Focused Portfolios
- Data Update 3 For 2026: The Trust Deficit - Bonds, Currencies, Gold And Bitcoin
- Fed Balance Sheet Year-End Liquidity Turmoil: $38 Billion In T-Bills, $23 Billion In RMPs
- A Quick Uptake On The Bond Year 2025
- The Steadfast Strength Of Bonds In Uncertain Times
- Long-Term Borrowers May Miss Benefit Of Fed Rate Cut
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XTWY stock price today?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Dura stock is priced at 35.51 today. It trades within 35.37 - 35.51, yesterday's close was 35.38, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of XTWY shows these updates.
Does BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Dura stock pay dividends?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Dura is currently valued at 35.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.00% and USD. View the chart live to track XTWY movements.
How to buy XTWY stock?
You can buy BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Dura shares at the current price of 35.51. Orders are usually placed near 35.51 or 35.81, while 43 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow XTWY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XTWY stock?
Investing in BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Dura involves considering the yearly range 35.08 - 39.64 and current price 35.51. Many compare 0.57% and -9.34% before placing orders at 35.51 or 35.81. Explore the XTWY price chart live with daily changes.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Dura stock highest prices?
The highest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Dura in the past year was 39.64. Within 35.08 - 39.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Dura performance using the live chart.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Dura stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Dura (XTWY) over the year was 35.08. Comparing it with the current 35.51 and 35.08 - 39.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XTWY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XTWY stock split?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Dura has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.38, and -9.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.38
- Open
- 35.42
- Bid
- 35.51
- Ask
- 35.81
- Low
- 35.37
- High
- 35.51
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.34%
- Year Change
- -9.00%