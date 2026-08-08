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XONE: BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duratio
XONE exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.27 and at a high of 49.29.
Follow BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duratio dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XONE stock price today?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duratio stock is priced at 49.28 today. It trades within 49.27 - 49.29, yesterday's close was 49.24, and trading volume reached 69. The live price chart of XONE shows these updates.
Does BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duratio stock pay dividends?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duratio is currently valued at 49.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.59% and USD. View the chart live to track XONE movements.
How to buy XONE stock?
You can buy BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duratio shares at the current price of 49.28. Orders are usually placed near 49.28 or 49.58, while 69 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XONE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XONE stock?
Investing in BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duratio involves considering the yearly range 49.20 - 49.64 and current price 49.28. Many compare 0.12% and -0.42% before placing orders at 49.28 or 49.58. Explore the XONE price chart live with daily changes.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duratio stock highest prices?
The highest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duratio in the past year was 49.64. Within 49.20 - 49.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duratio performance using the live chart.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duratio stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duratio (XONE) over the year was 49.20. Comparing it with the current 49.28 and 49.20 - 49.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XONE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XONE stock split?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duratio has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.24, and -0.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.24
- Open
- 49.28
- Bid
- 49.28
- Ask
- 49.58
- Low
- 49.27
- High
- 49.29
- Volume
- 69
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.42%
- Year Change
- -0.59%