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XLVI: The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
XLVI exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.42 and at a high of 26.73.
Follow The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XLVI stock price today?
The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock is priced at 26.73 today. It trades within 26.42 - 26.73, yesterday's close was 26.57, and trading volume reached 52. The live price chart of XLVI shows these updates.
Does The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock pay dividends?
The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund is currently valued at 26.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.13% and USD. View the chart live to track XLVI movements.
How to buy XLVI stock?
You can buy The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund shares at the current price of 26.73. Orders are usually placed near 26.73 or 27.03, while 52 and 0.91% show market activity. Follow XLVI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XLVI stock?
Investing in The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 24.20 - 27.12 and current price 26.73. Many compare 1.48% and 0.11% before placing orders at 26.73 or 27.03. Explore the XLVI price chart live with daily changes.
What are The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund in the past year was 27.12. Within 24.20 - 27.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund (XLVI) over the year was 24.20. Comparing it with the current 26.73 and 24.20 - 27.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XLVI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XLVI stock split?
The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.57, and 7.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.57
- Open
- 26.49
- Bid
- 26.73
- Ask
- 27.03
- Low
- 26.42
- High
- 26.73
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- 0.60%
- Month Change
- 1.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.11%
- Year Change
- 7.13%