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XLFI: The Financial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
XLFI exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.22 and at a high of 24.37.
Follow The Financial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XLFI stock price today?
The Financial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock is priced at 24.22 today. It trades within 24.22 - 24.37, yesterday's close was 24.25, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of XLFI shows these updates.
Does The Financial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock pay dividends?
The Financial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund is currently valued at 24.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.65% and USD. View the chart live to track XLFI movements.
How to buy XLFI stock?
You can buy The Financial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund shares at the current price of 24.22. Orders are usually placed near 24.22 or 24.52, while 10 and -0.53% show market activity. Follow XLFI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XLFI stock?
Investing in The Financial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 21.87 - 25.48 and current price 24.22. Many compare -0.08% and 4.71% before placing orders at 24.22 or 24.52. Explore the XLFI price chart live with daily changes.
What are The Financial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of The Financial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund in the past year was 25.48. Within 21.87 - 25.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track The Financial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are The Financial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of The Financial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund (XLFI) over the year was 21.87. Comparing it with the current 24.22 and 21.87 - 25.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XLFI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XLFI stock split?
The Financial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.25, and -2.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.25
- Open
- 24.35
- Bid
- 24.22
- Ask
- 24.52
- Low
- 24.22
- High
- 24.37
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- -0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.71%
- Year Change
- -2.65%