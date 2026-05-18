- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XHS: SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF
XHS exchange rate has changed by 2.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 133.17 and at a high of 136.00.
Follow SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XHS News
- Health Care Shakes Off A 5-Day Slide
- Health Care's Clean Bill Of Breadth
- Healthcare Systems' Liquidity Challenge
- The Steepener Was Built On A Barrel Of Oil
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- The Next Big Theme: July 2026
- Is State Street SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Should You Invest in the State Street SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS)?
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- It's Not All About AI: Where To Find Other Potential Market Opportunities
- Healthcare Investing: Finding Growth Beyond Pharmaceuticals
- Best ETF Areas of June
- America At 250: Built On Reinvention, Powered By Innovation
- Biotech Is The Rate Cut Trade In Disguise
- Healthcare's Quiet Comeback: Innovation, Obesity Drugs And New Opportunities
- InfuSystem Stock: A Good Time To Buy Before A Potential Breakout (NYSE:INFU)
- Health Care Flies High
- Health Care Services ETF (XHS) Touches a New 52-Week High
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- 3 Reasons To Stick With Growth Stocks In Rotating Markets
- Do Wall Street Analysts Like Universal Health Services Stock?
- Seeking Innovation Beyond Tech? Insight On Healthcare Stocks
- Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting McKesson Stock Will Climb or Sink?
- Makary's Successor Faces Tough Task Managing FDA Amid Budget Cuts
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XHS stock price today?
SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock is priced at 135.46 today. It trades within 133.17 - 136.00, yesterday's close was 131.60, and trading volume reached 78. The live price chart of XHS shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF is currently valued at 135.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.90% and USD. View the chart live to track XHS movements.
How to buy XHS stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF shares at the current price of 135.46. Orders are usually placed near 135.46 or 135.76, while 78 and 1.72% show market activity. Follow XHS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XHS stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF involves considering the yearly range 98.15 - 138.92 and current price 135.46. Many compare 0.61% and 24.54% before placing orders at 135.46 or 135.76. Explore the XHS price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the past year was 138.92. Within 98.15 - 138.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 131.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) over the year was 98.15. Comparing it with the current 135.46 and 98.15 - 138.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XHS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XHS stock split?
SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 131.60, and 25.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 131.60
- Open
- 133.17
- Bid
- 135.46
- Ask
- 135.76
- Low
- 133.17
- High
- 136.00
- Volume
- 78
- Daily Change
- 2.93%
- Month Change
- 0.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.54%
- Year Change
- 25.90%