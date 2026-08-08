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WETO: Webus International Ltd.
WETO exchange rate has changed by -14.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.96 and at a high of 5.50.
Follow Webus International Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WETO stock price today?
Webus International Ltd. stock is priced at 4.96 today. It trades within 4.96 - 5.50, yesterday's close was 5.77, and trading volume reached 189. The live price chart of WETO shows these updates.
Does Webus International Ltd. stock pay dividends?
Webus International Ltd. is currently valued at 4.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 892.00% and USD. View the chart live to track WETO movements.
How to buy WETO stock?
You can buy Webus International Ltd. shares at the current price of 4.96. Orders are usually placed near 4.96 or 5.26, while 189 and -9.65% show market activity. Follow WETO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WETO stock?
Investing in Webus International Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 0.03 - 7.21 and current price 4.96. Many compare -31.11% and 1001.98% before placing orders at 4.96 or 5.26. Explore the WETO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Webus International Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Webus International Ltd. in the past year was 7.21. Within 0.03 - 7.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Webus International Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are Webus International Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Webus International Ltd. (WETO) over the year was 0.03. Comparing it with the current 4.96 and 0.03 - 7.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WETO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WETO stock split?
Webus International Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.77, and 892.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.77
- Open
- 5.49
- Bid
- 4.96
- Ask
- 5.26
- Low
- 4.96
- High
- 5.50
- Volume
- 189
- Daily Change
- -14.04%
- Month Change
- -31.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 1001.98%
- Year Change
- 892.00%