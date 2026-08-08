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WDCX: Tradr 2X Long WDC Daily ETF
WDCX exchange rate has changed by -7.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.97 and at a high of 18.77.
Follow Tradr 2X Long WDC Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WDCX stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long WDC Daily ETF stock is priced at 16.88 today. It trades within 15.97 - 18.77, yesterday's close was 18.28, and trading volume reached 4266. The live price chart of WDCX shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long WDC Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long WDC Daily ETF is currently valued at 16.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -35.55% and USD. View the chart live to track WDCX movements.
How to buy WDCX stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long WDC Daily ETF shares at the current price of 16.88. Orders are usually placed near 16.88 or 17.18, while 4266 and -10.02% show market activity. Follow WDCX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WDCX stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long WDC Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.23 - 113.00 and current price 16.88. Many compare -34.04% and -42.01% before placing orders at 16.88 or 17.18. Explore the WDCX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long WDC Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long WDC Daily ETF in the past year was 113.00. Within 14.23 - 113.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long WDC Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long WDC Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long WDC Daily ETF (WDCX) over the year was 14.23. Comparing it with the current 16.88 and 14.23 - 113.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WDCX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WDCX stock split?
Tradr 2X Long WDC Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.28, and -35.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.28
- Open
- 18.76
- Bid
- 16.88
- Ask
- 17.18
- Low
- 15.97
- High
- 18.77
- Volume
- 4.266 K
- Daily Change
- -7.66%
- Month Change
- -34.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -42.01%
- Year Change
- -35.55%