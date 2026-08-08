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WCMI: First Trust WCM International Equity ETF
WCMI exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.57 and at a high of 19.69.
Follow First Trust WCM International Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WCMI stock price today?
First Trust WCM International Equity ETF stock is priced at 19.67 today. It trades within 19.57 - 19.69, yesterday's close was 19.56, and trading volume reached 656. The live price chart of WCMI shows these updates.
Does First Trust WCM International Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust WCM International Equity ETF is currently valued at 19.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.82% and USD. View the chart live to track WCMI movements.
How to buy WCMI stock?
You can buy First Trust WCM International Equity ETF shares at the current price of 19.67. Orders are usually placed near 19.67 or 19.97, while 656 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow WCMI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WCMI stock?
Investing in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.05 - 19.97 and current price 19.67. Many compare 3.42% and 10.90% before placing orders at 19.67 or 19.97. Explore the WCMI price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust WCM International Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the past year was 19.97. Within 16.05 - 19.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust WCM International Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust WCM International Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) over the year was 16.05. Comparing it with the current 19.67 and 16.05 - 19.97 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WCMI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WCMI stock split?
First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.56, and 8.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.56
- Open
- 19.69
- Bid
- 19.67
- Ask
- 19.97
- Low
- 19.57
- High
- 19.69
- Volume
- 656
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 3.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.90%
- Year Change
- 8.82%