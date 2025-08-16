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WBIL: WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF
WBIL exchange rate has changed by 1.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.03 and at a high of 41.03.
Follow WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WBIL News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- WBI BullBear ETF (WBIL) Hits Fresh 52-Week High
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WBIL stock price today?
WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF stock is priced at 41.03 today. It trades within 41.03 - 41.03, yesterday's close was 40.38, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of WBIL shows these updates.
Does WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF stock pay dividends?
WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF is currently valued at 41.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.05% and USD. View the chart live to track WBIL movements.
How to buy WBIL stock?
You can buy WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF shares at the current price of 41.03. Orders are usually placed near 41.03 or 41.33, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow WBIL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WBIL stock?
Investing in WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.55 - 41.03 and current price 41.03. Many compare 2.96% and 13.28% before placing orders at 41.03 or 41.33. Explore the WBIL price chart live with daily changes.
What are WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF in the past year was 41.03. Within 32.55 - 41.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF (WBIL) over the year was 32.55. Comparing it with the current 41.03 and 32.55 - 41.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WBIL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WBIL stock split?
WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.38, and 26.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.38
- Open
- 41.03
- Bid
- 41.03
- Ask
- 41.33
- Low
- 41.03
- High
- 41.03
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.61%
- Month Change
- 2.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.28%
- Year Change
- 26.05%