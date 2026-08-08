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WABF: Western Asset Bond ETF
WABF exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.51 and at a high of 24.57.
Follow Western Asset Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WABF stock price today?
Western Asset Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.56 today. It trades within 24.51 - 24.57, yesterday's close was 24.51, and trading volume reached 76. The live price chart of WABF shows these updates.
Does Western Asset Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Western Asset Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.15% and USD. View the chart live to track WABF movements.
How to buy WABF stock?
You can buy Western Asset Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.56. Orders are usually placed near 24.56 or 24.86, while 76 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow WABF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WABF stock?
Investing in Western Asset Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.41 - 25.77 and current price 24.56. Many compare 0.61% and -4.36% before placing orders at 24.56 or 24.86. Explore the WABF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Western Asset Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Western Asset Bond ETF in the past year was 25.77. Within 24.41 - 25.77, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Western Asset Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) over the year was 24.41. Comparing it with the current 24.56 and 24.41 - 25.77 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WABF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WABF stock split?
Western Asset Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.51, and -2.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.51
- Open
- 24.55
- Bid
- 24.56
- Ask
- 24.86
- Low
- 24.51
- High
- 24.57
- Volume
- 76
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.61%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.36%
- Year Change
- -2.15%