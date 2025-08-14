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VVR: Invesco Senior Income Trust (DE)
VVR exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.95 and at a high of 2.97.
Follow Invesco Senior Income Trust (DE) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VVR News
- Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, July 2026
- FRA: Higher Rates Could Help, But Distribution Coverage Should Remain Weak (NYSE:FRA)
- DHF: This High Yielding Bond Fund May Struggle To Sustain Its Distribution
- CEF Market Weekly Review: Muni And Loan CEF Incomes Diverge
- VVR: Avoid This Floating-Rate Fund For The Time Being (NYSE:VVR)
- JQC: Distribution Under Pressure And 2026 Fed Policy Will Make It Worse (NYSE:JQC)
- VVR: Bleeding Likely To Continue Throughout 2026 (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:VVR)
- The Chemist's Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- FLTR: Monthly Pay While Providing Limited Credit Risk (NYSEARCA:FLTR)
- BGB: Discount Worth Watching With Term Approaching (NYSE:BGB)
- VVR ETF: Deeply Unloved And A High Discount To NAV (NYSE:VVR)
- VVR CEF: Distributions May Be Reduced When Rates Are Cut (NYSE:VVR)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VVR stock price today?
Invesco Senior Income Trust (DE) stock is priced at 2.96 today. It trades within 2.95 - 2.97, yesterday's close was 2.96, and trading volume reached 707. The live price chart of VVR shows these updates.
Does Invesco Senior Income Trust (DE) stock pay dividends?
Invesco Senior Income Trust (DE) is currently valued at 2.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -18.01% and USD. View the chart live to track VVR movements.
How to buy VVR stock?
You can buy Invesco Senior Income Trust (DE) shares at the current price of 2.96. Orders are usually placed near 2.96 or 3.26, while 707 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow VVR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VVR stock?
Investing in Invesco Senior Income Trust (DE) involves considering the yearly range 2.93 - 3.64 and current price 2.96. Many compare -0.34% and -3.58% before placing orders at 2.96 or 3.26. Explore the VVR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Senior Income Trust (DE) stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Senior Income Trust (DE) in the past year was 3.64. Within 2.93 - 3.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Senior Income Trust (DE) performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Senior Income Trust (DE) stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Senior Income Trust (DE) (VVR) over the year was 2.93. Comparing it with the current 2.96 and 2.93 - 3.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VVR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VVR stock split?
Invesco Senior Income Trust (DE) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.96, and -18.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.96
- Open
- 2.96
- Bid
- 2.96
- Ask
- 3.26
- Low
- 2.95
- High
- 2.97
- Volume
- 707
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.58%
- Year Change
- -18.01%