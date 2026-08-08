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VUSG: Vanguard Wellington U.S. Growth Active ETF
VUSG exchange rate has changed by 1.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.00 and at a high of 66.35.
Follow Vanguard Wellington U.S. Growth Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VUSG stock price today?
Vanguard Wellington U.S. Growth Active ETF stock is priced at 66.35 today. It trades within 66.00 - 66.35, yesterday's close was 65.28, and trading volume reached 49. The live price chart of VUSG shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Wellington U.S. Growth Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Wellington U.S. Growth Active ETF is currently valued at 66.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.91% and USD. View the chart live to track VUSG movements.
How to buy VUSG stock?
You can buy Vanguard Wellington U.S. Growth Active ETF shares at the current price of 66.35. Orders are usually placed near 66.35 or 66.65, while 49 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow VUSG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VUSG stock?
Investing in Vanguard Wellington U.S. Growth Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 52.58 - 67.00 and current price 66.35. Many compare 5.91% and 15.57% before placing orders at 66.35 or 66.65. Explore the VUSG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard Wellington U.S. Growth Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard Wellington U.S. Growth Active ETF in the past year was 67.00. Within 52.58 - 67.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Wellington U.S. Growth Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard Wellington U.S. Growth Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard Wellington U.S. Growth Active ETF (VUSG) over the year was 52.58. Comparing it with the current 66.35 and 52.58 - 67.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VUSG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VUSG stock split?
Vanguard Wellington U.S. Growth Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.28, and 11.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 65.28
- Open
- 66.23
- Bid
- 66.35
- Ask
- 66.65
- Low
- 66.00
- High
- 66.35
- Volume
- 49
- Daily Change
- 1.64%
- Month Change
- 5.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.57%
- Year Change
- 11.91%