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VSGX: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF
VSGX exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.45 and at a high of 83.02.
Follow Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VSGX News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- VSGX: Low-Cost International ETF With Ethical Screening
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VSGX stock price today?
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock is priced at 82.88 today. It trades within 82.45 - 83.02, yesterday's close was 81.91, and trading volume reached 362. The live price chart of VSGX shows these updates.
Does Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF is currently valued at 82.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.37% and USD. View the chart live to track VSGX movements.
How to buy VSGX stock?
You can buy Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF shares at the current price of 82.88. Orders are usually placed near 82.88 or 83.18, while 362 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow VSGX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VSGX stock?
Investing in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF involves considering the yearly range 66.55 - 85.16 and current price 82.88. Many compare 1.17% and 7.36% before placing orders at 82.88 or 83.18. Explore the VSGX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the past year was 85.16. Within 66.55 - 85.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 81.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) over the year was 66.55. Comparing it with the current 82.88 and 66.55 - 85.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VSGX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VSGX stock split?
Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 81.91, and 24.37% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 81.91
- Open
- 82.84
- Bid
- 82.88
- Ask
- 83.18
- Low
- 82.45
- High
- 83.02
- Volume
- 362
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 1.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.36%
- Year Change
- 24.37%