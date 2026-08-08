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VGMS: ETF Shares
VGMS exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.89 and at a high of 50.95.
Follow ETF Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VGMS stock price today?
ETF Shares stock is priced at 50.94 today. It trades within 50.89 - 50.95, yesterday's close was 50.85, and trading volume reached 76. The live price chart of VGMS shows these updates.
Does ETF Shares stock pay dividends?
ETF Shares is currently valued at 50.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.49% and USD. View the chart live to track VGMS movements.
How to buy VGMS stock?
You can buy ETF Shares shares at the current price of 50.94. Orders are usually placed near 50.94 or 51.24, while 76 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow VGMS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VGMS stock?
Investing in ETF Shares involves considering the yearly range 50.48 - 52.20 and current price 50.94. Many compare 0.55% and -1.21% before placing orders at 50.94 or 51.24. Explore the VGMS price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 52.20. Within 50.48 - 52.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETF Shares performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VGMS) over the year was 50.48. Comparing it with the current 50.94 and 50.48 - 52.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VGMS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VGMS stock split?
ETF Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.85, and -0.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.85
- Open
- 50.93
- Bid
- 50.94
- Ask
- 51.24
- Low
- 50.89
- High
- 50.95
- Volume
- 76
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 0.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.21%
- Year Change
- -0.49%