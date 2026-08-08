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VETZ: Tidal ETF Trust Academy Veteran Impact ETF
VETZ exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.38 and at a high of 19.42.
Follow Tidal ETF Trust Academy Veteran Impact ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VETZ stock price today?
Tidal ETF Trust Academy Veteran Impact ETF stock is priced at 19.42 today. It trades within 19.38 - 19.42, yesterday's close was 19.36, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of VETZ shows these updates.
Does Tidal ETF Trust Academy Veteran Impact ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal ETF Trust Academy Veteran Impact ETF is currently valued at 19.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.87% and USD. View the chart live to track VETZ movements.
How to buy VETZ stock?
You can buy Tidal ETF Trust Academy Veteran Impact ETF shares at the current price of 19.42. Orders are usually placed near 19.42 or 19.72, while 6 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow VETZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VETZ stock?
Investing in Tidal ETF Trust Academy Veteran Impact ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.20 - 20.49 and current price 19.42. Many compare 0.57% and -3.43% before placing orders at 19.42 or 19.72. Explore the VETZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal ETF Trust Academy Veteran Impact ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal ETF Trust Academy Veteran Impact ETF in the past year was 20.49. Within 19.20 - 20.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal ETF Trust Academy Veteran Impact ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal ETF Trust Academy Veteran Impact ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal ETF Trust Academy Veteran Impact ETF (VETZ) over the year was 19.20. Comparing it with the current 19.42 and 19.20 - 20.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VETZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VETZ stock split?
Tidal ETF Trust Academy Veteran Impact ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.36, and -1.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.36
- Open
- 19.39
- Bid
- 19.42
- Ask
- 19.72
- Low
- 19.38
- High
- 19.42
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.43%
- Year Change
- -1.87%