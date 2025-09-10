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VCV: Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
VCV exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.56 and at a high of 10.63.
Follow Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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VCV News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VCV stock price today?
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock is priced at 10.61 today. It trades within 10.56 - 10.63, yesterday's close was 10.58, and trading volume reached 114. The live price chart of VCV shows these updates.
Does Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock pay dividends?
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is currently valued at 10.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.64% and USD. View the chart live to track VCV movements.
How to buy VCV stock?
You can buy Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares at the current price of 10.61. Orders are usually placed near 10.61 or 10.91, while 114 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow VCV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VCV stock?
Investing in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust involves considering the yearly range 10.12 - 11.38 and current price 10.61. Many compare 0.57% and -5.86% before placing orders at 10.61 or 10.91. Explore the VCV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the past year was 11.38. Within 10.12 - 11.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) over the year was 10.12. Comparing it with the current 10.61 and 10.12 - 11.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VCV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VCV stock split?
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.58, and 4.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.58
- Open
- 10.60
- Bid
- 10.61
- Ask
- 10.91
- Low
- 10.56
- High
- 10.63
- Volume
- 114
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.86%
- Year Change
- 4.64%