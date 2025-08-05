QuotesSections
VB: Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

255.38 USD 0.45 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VB exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 253.87 and at a high of 256.22.

Follow Vanguard Small-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
253.87 256.22
Year Range
190.27 263.34
Previous Close
255.83
Open
255.91
Bid
255.38
Ask
255.68
Low
253.87
High
256.22
Volume
1.103 K
Daily Change
-0.18%
Month Change
2.40%
6 Months Change
15.32%
Year Change
8.02%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev