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VALG: Leverage Shares 2X Long VALE Daily ETF
VALG exchange rate has changed by -1.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.19 and at a high of 17.19.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long VALE Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is VALG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long VALE Daily ETF stock is priced at 17.19 today. It trades within 17.19 - 17.19, yesterday's close was 17.40, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of VALG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long VALE Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long VALE Daily ETF is currently valued at 17.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.87% and USD. View the chart live to track VALG movements.
How to buy VALG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long VALE Daily ETF shares at the current price of 17.19. Orders are usually placed near 17.19 or 17.49, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow VALG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VALG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long VALE Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.93 - 28.11 and current price 17.19. Many compare -0.98% and -20.53% before placing orders at 17.19 or 17.49. Explore the VALG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long VALE Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long VALE Daily ETF in the past year was 28.11. Within 14.93 - 28.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long VALE Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long VALE Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long VALE Daily ETF (VALG) over the year was 14.93. Comparing it with the current 17.19 and 14.93 - 28.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VALG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VALG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long VALE Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.40, and 12.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.40
- Open
- 17.19
- Bid
- 17.19
- Ask
- 17.49
- Low
- 17.19
- High
- 17.19
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -1.21%
- Month Change
- -0.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.53%
- Year Change
- 12.87%