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UYLD: Angel Oak Funds Trust Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF
UYLD exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.00 and at a high of 51.08.
Follow Angel Oak Funds Trust Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UYLD News
- Fixed Income Portfolio Update: 5.36% Average Yield With 2 New Funds
- Fixed Income Portfolio Update: 5.5% Yield With Minimal Risk
- UYLD ETF: Continues To Do Its Job (NASDAQ:UYLD)
- JABS ETF: Investment Grade ABS Securities Via This Fund (NYSEARCA:JABS)
- UYLD: Short End Curve With Securitized Credit (NASDAQ:UYLD)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UYLD stock price today?
Angel Oak Funds Trust Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF stock is priced at 51.04 today. It trades within 51.00 - 51.08, yesterday's close was 51.04, and trading volume reached 185. The live price chart of UYLD shows these updates.
Does Angel Oak Funds Trust Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Angel Oak Funds Trust Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF is currently valued at 51.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.51% and USD. View the chart live to track UYLD movements.
How to buy UYLD stock?
You can buy Angel Oak Funds Trust Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF shares at the current price of 51.04. Orders are usually placed near 51.04 or 51.34, while 185 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow UYLD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UYLD stock?
Investing in Angel Oak Funds Trust Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.96 - 51.35 and current price 51.04. Many compare -0.02% and -0.25% before placing orders at 51.04 or 51.34. Explore the UYLD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Angel Oak Funds Trust Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Angel Oak Funds Trust Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the past year was 51.35. Within 50.96 - 51.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Angel Oak Funds Trust Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Angel Oak Funds Trust Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Angel Oak Funds Trust Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) over the year was 50.96. Comparing it with the current 51.04 and 50.96 - 51.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UYLD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UYLD stock split?
Angel Oak Funds Trust Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.04, and -0.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.04
- Open
- 51.02
- Bid
- 51.04
- Ask
- 51.34
- Low
- 51.00
- High
- 51.08
- Volume
- 185
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.25%
- Year Change
- -0.51%