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USRD: Themes US R&D Champions ETF
USRD exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.62 and at a high of 37.87.
Follow Themes US R&D Champions ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is USRD stock price today?
Themes US R&D Champions ETF stock is priced at 37.87 today. It trades within 37.62 - 37.87, yesterday's close was 37.92, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of USRD shows these updates.
Does Themes US R&D Champions ETF stock pay dividends?
Themes US R&D Champions ETF is currently valued at 37.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.88% and USD. View the chart live to track USRD movements.
How to buy USRD stock?
You can buy Themes US R&D Champions ETF shares at the current price of 37.87. Orders are usually placed near 37.87 or 38.17, while 2 and 0.66% show market activity. Follow USRD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USRD stock?
Investing in Themes US R&D Champions ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.47 - 39.83 and current price 37.87. Many compare -1.10% and 12.61% before placing orders at 37.87 or 38.17. Explore the USRD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Themes US R&D Champions ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Themes US R&D Champions ETF in the past year was 39.83. Within 31.47 - 39.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes US R&D Champions ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Themes US R&D Champions ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Themes US R&D Champions ETF (USRD) over the year was 31.47. Comparing it with the current 37.87 and 31.47 - 39.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USRD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USRD stock split?
Themes US R&D Champions ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.92, and 16.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.92
- Open
- 37.62
- Bid
- 37.87
- Ask
- 38.17
- Low
- 37.62
- High
- 37.87
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.13%
- Month Change
- -1.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.61%
- Year Change
- 16.88%