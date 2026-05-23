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USHY: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
USHY exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.80 and at a high of 36.86.
Follow iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USHY News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Fed Outlook 2026: Rate Forecasts And Fixed Income Strategies
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Rupture And Resilience
- 3 High-Yield (6%+) Bond ETFs for Passive Investors to Buy in 2026 - TipRanks.com
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- USHY: 7.33% On Paper, 6.6% In Reality
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- AI Credit Expansion: Assessing The Micro And Macro Risks
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USHY stock price today?
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 36.82 today. It trades within 36.80 - 36.86, yesterday's close was 36.75, and trading volume reached 3394. The live price chart of USHY shows these updates.
Does iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 36.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.81% and USD. View the chart live to track USHY movements.
How to buy USHY stock?
You can buy iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 36.82. Orders are usually placed near 36.82 or 37.12, while 3394 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow USHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USHY stock?
Investing in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.39 - 37.56 and current price 36.82. Many compare 0.55% and -0.73% before placing orders at 36.82 or 37.12. Explore the USHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 37.56. Within 36.39 - 37.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) over the year was 36.39. Comparing it with the current 36.82 and 36.39 - 37.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USHY stock split?
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.75, and -1.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.75
- Open
- 36.83
- Bid
- 36.82
- Ask
- 37.12
- Low
- 36.80
- High
- 36.86
- Volume
- 3.394 K
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.73%
- Year Change
- -1.81%