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USGG: Leverage Shares 2X Long USAR Daily ETF
USGG exchange rate has changed by 21.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.42 and at a high of 8.55.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long USAR Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USGG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long USAR Daily ETF stock is priced at 8.29 today. It trades within 7.42 - 8.55, yesterday's close was 6.82, and trading volume reached 682. The live price chart of USGG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long USAR Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long USAR Daily ETF is currently valued at 8.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -41.04% and USD. View the chart live to track USGG movements.
How to buy USGG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long USAR Daily ETF shares at the current price of 8.29. Orders are usually placed near 8.29 or 8.59, while 682 and 8.65% show market activity. Follow USGG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USGG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long USAR Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 3.89 - 43.67 and current price 8.29. Many compare 72.35% and -36.23% before placing orders at 8.29 or 8.59. Explore the USGG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long USAR Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long USAR Daily ETF in the past year was 43.67. Within 3.89 - 43.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long USAR Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long USAR Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long USAR Daily ETF (USGG) over the year was 3.89. Comparing it with the current 8.29 and 3.89 - 43.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USGG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USGG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long USAR Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.82, and -41.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.82
- Open
- 7.63
- Bid
- 8.29
- Ask
- 8.59
- Low
- 7.42
- High
- 8.55
- Volume
- 682
- Daily Change
- 21.55%
- Month Change
- 72.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -36.23%
- Year Change
- -41.04%