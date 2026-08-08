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USAX: Tradr 2X Long USAR Daily ETF
USAX exchange rate has changed by 20.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.50 and at a high of 14.21.
Follow Tradr 2X Long USAR Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USAX stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long USAR Daily ETF stock is priced at 13.89 today. It trades within 12.50 - 14.21, yesterday's close was 11.48, and trading volume reached 261. The live price chart of USAX shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long USAR Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long USAR Daily ETF is currently valued at 13.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -49.38% and USD. View the chart live to track USAX movements.
How to buy USAX stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long USAR Daily ETF shares at the current price of 13.89. Orders are usually placed near 13.89 or 14.19, while 261 and 9.37% show market activity. Follow USAX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USAX stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long USAR Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.47 - 72.62 and current price 13.89. Many compare 75.16% and -34.96% before placing orders at 13.89 or 14.19. Explore the USAX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long USAR Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long USAR Daily ETF in the past year was 72.62. Within 6.47 - 72.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long USAR Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long USAR Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long USAR Daily ETF (USAX) over the year was 6.47. Comparing it with the current 13.89 and 6.47 - 72.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USAX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USAX stock split?
Tradr 2X Long USAR Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.48, and -49.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.48
- Open
- 12.70
- Bid
- 13.89
- Ask
- 14.19
- Low
- 12.50
- High
- 14.21
- Volume
- 261
- Daily Change
- 20.99%
- Month Change
- 75.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -34.96%
- Year Change
- -49.38%