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URAN: Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF
URAN exchange rate has changed by 3.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.38 and at a high of 38.88.
Follow Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is URAN stock price today?
Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF stock is priced at 38.88 today. It trades within 38.38 - 38.88, yesterday's close was 37.56, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of URAN shows these updates.
Does Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF stock pay dividends?
Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF is currently valued at 38.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -18.01% and USD. View the chart live to track URAN movements.
How to buy URAN stock?
You can buy Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF shares at the current price of 38.88. Orders are usually placed near 38.88 or 39.18, while 9 and 1.30% show market activity. Follow URAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into URAN stock?
Investing in Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.56 - 51.44 and current price 38.88. Many compare 4.32% and -21.80% before placing orders at 38.88 or 39.18. Explore the URAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF in the past year was 51.44. Within 35.56 - 51.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF (URAN) over the year was 35.56. Comparing it with the current 38.88 and 35.56 - 51.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch URAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did URAN stock split?
Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.56, and -18.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.56
- Open
- 38.38
- Bid
- 38.88
- Ask
- 39.18
- Low
- 38.38
- High
- 38.88
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 3.51%
- Month Change
- 4.32%
- 6 Months Change
- -21.80%
- Year Change
- -18.01%