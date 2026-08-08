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UPSX: Tradr 2X Long UPST Daily ETF
UPSX exchange rate has changed by 8.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.78 and at a high of 16.87.
Follow Tradr 2X Long UPST Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UPSX stock price today?
Tradr 2X Long UPST Daily ETF stock is priced at 16.87 today. It trades within 15.78 - 16.87, yesterday's close was 15.53, and trading volume reached 78. The live price chart of UPSX shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Long UPST Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Long UPST Daily ETF is currently valued at 16.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -44.03% and USD. View the chart live to track UPSX movements.
How to buy UPSX stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Long UPST Daily ETF shares at the current price of 16.87. Orders are usually placed near 16.87 or 17.17, while 78 and 6.91% show market activity. Follow UPSX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UPSX stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Long UPST Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.40 - 69.30 and current price 16.87. Many compare 21.45% and 13.30% before placing orders at 16.87 or 17.17. Explore the UPSX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Long UPST Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Long UPST Daily ETF in the past year was 69.30. Within 6.40 - 69.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Long UPST Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Long UPST Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Long UPST Daily ETF (UPSX) over the year was 6.40. Comparing it with the current 16.87 and 6.40 - 69.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UPSX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UPSX stock split?
Tradr 2X Long UPST Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.53, and -44.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.53
- Open
- 15.78
- Bid
- 16.87
- Ask
- 17.17
- Low
- 15.78
- High
- 16.87
- Volume
- 78
- Daily Change
- 8.63%
- Month Change
- 21.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.30%
- Year Change
- -44.03%