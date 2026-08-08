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UPSD: Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF
UPSD exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.05 and at a high of 30.21.
Follow Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UPSD stock price today?
Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF stock is priced at 30.16 today. It trades within 30.05 - 30.21, yesterday's close was 30.04, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of UPSD shows these updates.
Does Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF stock pay dividends?
Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF is currently valued at 30.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.55% and USD. View the chart live to track UPSD movements.
How to buy UPSD stock?
You can buy Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF shares at the current price of 30.16. Orders are usually placed near 30.16 or 30.46, while 31 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow UPSD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UPSD stock?
Investing in Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.61 - 30.28 and current price 30.16. Many compare 2.52% and 7.45% before placing orders at 30.16 or 30.46. Explore the UPSD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF in the past year was 30.28. Within 24.61 - 30.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF (UPSD) over the year was 24.61. Comparing it with the current 30.16 and 24.61 - 30.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UPSD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UPSD stock split?
Aptus Large Cap Upside ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.04, and 9.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.04
- Open
- 30.08
- Bid
- 30.16
- Ask
- 30.46
- Low
- 30.05
- High
- 30.21
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 0.40%
- Month Change
- 2.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.45%
- Year Change
- 9.55%