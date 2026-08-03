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UOCT: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October
UOCT exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.80 and at a high of 41.88.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UOCT News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UOCT stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October stock is priced at 41.80 today. It trades within 41.80 - 41.88, yesterday's close was 41.79, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of UOCT shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October is currently valued at 41.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.58% and USD. View the chart live to track UOCT movements.
How to buy UOCT stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October shares at the current price of 41.80. Orders are usually placed near 41.80 or 42.10, while 10 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow UOCT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UOCT stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October involves considering the yearly range 37.63 - 41.88 and current price 41.80. Many compare 0.43% and 6.82% before placing orders at 41.80 or 42.10. Explore the UOCT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October in the past year was 41.88. Within 37.63 - 41.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October (UOCT) over the year was 37.63. Comparing it with the current 41.80 and 37.63 - 41.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UOCT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UOCT stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.79, and 10.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.79
- Open
- 41.84
- Bid
- 41.80
- Ask
- 42.10
- Low
- 41.80
- High
- 41.88
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.82%
- Year Change
- 10.58%