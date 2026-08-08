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UNHW: Roundhill UNH WeeklyPay ETF
UNHW exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.35 and at a high of 50.74.
Follow Roundhill UNH WeeklyPay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UNHW stock price today?
Roundhill UNH WeeklyPay ETF stock is priced at 50.37 today. It trades within 50.35 - 50.74, yesterday's close was 50.22, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of UNHW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill UNH WeeklyPay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill UNH WeeklyPay ETF is currently valued at 50.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.39% and USD. View the chart live to track UNHW movements.
How to buy UNHW stock?
You can buy Roundhill UNH WeeklyPay ETF shares at the current price of 50.37. Orders are usually placed near 50.37 or 50.67, while 3 and -0.73% show market activity. Follow UNHW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UNHW stock?
Investing in Roundhill UNH WeeklyPay ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.42 - 58.88 and current price 50.37. Many compare -2.50% and 27.78% before placing orders at 50.37 or 50.67. Explore the UNHW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill UNH WeeklyPay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill UNH WeeklyPay ETF in the past year was 58.88. Within 33.42 - 58.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill UNH WeeklyPay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill UNH WeeklyPay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill UNH WeeklyPay ETF (UNHW) over the year was 33.42. Comparing it with the current 50.37 and 33.42 - 58.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UNHW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UNHW stock split?
Roundhill UNH WeeklyPay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.22, and -1.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.22
- Open
- 50.74
- Bid
- 50.37
- Ask
- 50.67
- Low
- 50.35
- High
- 50.74
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- -2.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.78%
- Year Change
- -1.39%