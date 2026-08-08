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UBRL: GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF
UBRL exchange rate has changed by 12.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.25 and at a high of 15.89.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UBRL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF stock is priced at 15.76 today. It trades within 14.25 - 15.89, yesterday's close was 14.00, and trading volume reached 588. The live price chart of UBRL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF is currently valued at 15.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -50.32% and USD. View the chart live to track UBRL movements.
How to buy UBRL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF shares at the current price of 15.76. Orders are usually placed near 15.76 or 16.06, while 588 and 10.60% show market activity. Follow UBRL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UBRL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.24 - 38.35 and current price 15.76. Many compare 9.83% and -4.66% before placing orders at 15.76 or 16.06. Explore the UBRL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF in the past year was 38.35. Within 12.24 - 38.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF (UBRL) over the year was 12.24. Comparing it with the current 15.76 and 12.24 - 38.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UBRL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UBRL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long UBER Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.00, and -50.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.00
- Open
- 14.25
- Bid
- 15.76
- Ask
- 16.06
- Low
- 14.25
- High
- 15.89
- Volume
- 588
- Daily Change
- 12.57%
- Month Change
- 9.83%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.66%
- Year Change
- -50.32%