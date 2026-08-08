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TURF: T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF
TURF exchange rate has changed by 0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.30 and at a high of 33.55.
Follow T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TURF stock price today?
T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF stock is priced at 33.37 today. It trades within 33.30 - 33.55, yesterday's close was 33.06, and trading volume reached 114. The live price chart of TURF shows these updates.
Does T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF stock pay dividends?
T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF is currently valued at 33.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.57% and USD. View the chart live to track TURF movements.
How to buy TURF stock?
You can buy T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF shares at the current price of 33.37. Orders are usually placed near 33.37 or 33.67, while 114 and -0.42% show market activity. Follow TURF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TURF stock?
Investing in T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.46 - 35.76 and current price 33.37. Many compare 3.50% and -6.68% before placing orders at 33.37 or 33.67. Explore the TURF price chart live with daily changes.
What are T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF in the past year was 35.76. Within 26.46 - 35.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF (TURF) over the year was 26.46. Comparing it with the current 33.37 and 26.46 - 35.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TURF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TURF stock split?
T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.06, and 25.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.06
- Open
- 33.51
- Bid
- 33.37
- Ask
- 33.67
- Low
- 33.30
- High
- 33.55
- Volume
- 114
- Daily Change
- 0.94%
- Month Change
- 3.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.68%
- Year Change
- 25.57%