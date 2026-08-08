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TSRS: Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF
TSRS exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.47 and at a high of 27.49.
Follow Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSRS stock price today?
Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF stock is priced at 27.47 today. It trades within 27.47 - 27.49, yesterday's close was 27.39, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of TSRS shows these updates.
Does Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF stock pay dividends?
Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF is currently valued at 27.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.66% and USD. View the chart live to track TSRS movements.
How to buy TSRS stock?
You can buy Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF shares at the current price of 27.47. Orders are usually placed near 27.47 or 27.77, while 2 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow TSRS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSRS stock?
Investing in Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.76 - 28.40 and current price 27.47. Many compare 0.29% and 1.31% before placing orders at 27.47 or 27.77. Explore the TSRS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF in the past year was 28.40. Within 24.76 - 28.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF (TSRS) over the year was 24.76. Comparing it with the current 27.47 and 24.76 - 28.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSRS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSRS stock split?
Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.39, and 9.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.39
- Open
- 27.49
- Bid
- 27.47
- Ask
- 27.77
- Low
- 27.47
- High
- 27.49
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 0.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.31%
- Year Change
- 9.66%