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TSMU: T-REX 2X LONG TSM DAILY TARGET ETF
TSMU exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.09 and at a high of 69.86.
Follow T-REX 2X LONG TSM DAILY TARGET ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSMU stock price today?
T-REX 2X LONG TSM DAILY TARGET ETF stock is priced at 68.21 today. It trades within 66.09 - 69.86, yesterday's close was 67.90, and trading volume reached 75. The live price chart of TSMU shows these updates.
Does T-REX 2X LONG TSM DAILY TARGET ETF stock pay dividends?
T-REX 2X LONG TSM DAILY TARGET ETF is currently valued at 68.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.55% and USD. View the chart live to track TSMU movements.
How to buy TSMU stock?
You can buy T-REX 2X LONG TSM DAILY TARGET ETF shares at the current price of 68.21. Orders are usually placed near 68.21 or 68.51, while 75 and -2.36% show market activity. Follow TSMU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSMU stock?
Investing in T-REX 2X LONG TSM DAILY TARGET ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.76 - 93.29 and current price 68.21. Many compare 9.24% and 12.76% before placing orders at 68.21 or 68.51. Explore the TSMU price chart live with daily changes.
What are T-REX 2X LONG TSM DAILY TARGET ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T-REX 2X LONG TSM DAILY TARGET ETF in the past year was 93.29. Within 43.76 - 93.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 67.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track T-REX 2X LONG TSM DAILY TARGET ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T-REX 2X LONG TSM DAILY TARGET ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T-REX 2X LONG TSM DAILY TARGET ETF (TSMU) over the year was 43.76. Comparing it with the current 68.21 and 43.76 - 93.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSMU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSMU stock split?
T-REX 2X LONG TSM DAILY TARGET ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 67.90, and 15.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 67.90
- Open
- 69.86
- Bid
- 68.21
- Ask
- 68.51
- Low
- 66.09
- High
- 69.86
- Volume
- 75
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 9.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.76%
- Year Change
- 15.55%